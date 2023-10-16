Home  >  News

QC provides Libreng Sakay to commuters

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 16 2023 10:52 AM | Updated as of Oct 16 2023 11:58 AM

Libreng Sakay for QC commuters

Commuters wait for public transport along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Monday morning, October 16, 2023, as the nationwide transport strike led by Manibela starts. Several agencies and local governments provided free rides to ease assist commuters. 

