Home > News MULTIMEDIA Marawi City five years after the siege Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 16 2022 04:57 AM | Updated as of Oct 16 2022 06:17 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Students walk along the road in the most affected area of Marawi City to reach their madrassa on the other side of town on Saturday. The liberation of Marawi from a five-month siege by ISIS militants will be commemorated on October 17. Five years after the war, projects to restore the city are still ongoing, but residents have yet to go back to their properties. Read More: Marawi siege anniversary ISIS muslims madrassa Marawi City Marawi liberation Marawi /sports/10/16/22/uaap-up-ateneo-clash-in-finals-rematch/life/10/16/22/dominican-republic-wins-miss-globe-2022/life/10/16/22/chelsea-fernandez-ends-miss-globe-2022-journey/life/10/16/22/chelsea-fernandez-enters-miss-globe-2022-top-15/sports/10/15/22/dota-2-abed-evil-geniuses-perfect-on-ti11-day-1