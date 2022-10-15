MULTIMEDIA

Marawi City five years after the siege

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Students walk along the road in the most affected area of Marawi City to reach their madrassa on the other side of town on Saturday. The liberation of Marawi from a five-month siege by ISIS militants will be commemorated on October 17. Five years after the war, projects to restore the city are still ongoing, but residents have yet to go back to their properties.