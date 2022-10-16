BFP rescue residents as Neneng intensifies

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Rescue efforts in Cagayan as Neneng intensifies Courtesy of Cagayan Provincial Information Office Posted at Oct 16 2022 04:13 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of the Special Rescue Force of the Bureau of Fire Protection- Cagayan assist residents to safety as water rises in a several municipalities like Allacapan and Camalaniugan in Cagayan on Sunday. Neneng rapidly intensified into a typhoon with maximum sustained winds of 120 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 150 km/h. Hundreds flee homes as Neneng moves away from Northern Luzon Read More: NenengPH typhoon rapid intensification Allacapan Cagayan Bureau of Fire Protection-Cagayan /video/entertainment/10/16/22/asap-sheena-ac-sizzle-in-dance-showdown-anew/overseas/10/16/22/chinas-xi-says-use-of-force-on-taiwan-still-an-option/sports/10/16/22/mapua-takes-down-lyceum-for-back-to-back-wins/sports/10/16/22/v-league-adamson-gives-pascua-triumphant-debut/news/10/16/22/19-estudyante-4-guro-nagka-covid-sa-mati-city-lgu