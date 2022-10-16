BFP rescue residents as Neneng intensifies

MULTIMEDIA

Rescue efforts in Cagayan as Neneng intensifies

Courtesy of Cagayan Provincial Information Office

Members of the Special Rescue Force of the Bureau of Fire Protection- Cagayan assist residents to safety as water rises in a several municipalities like Allacapan and Camalaniugan in Cagayan on Sunday.

Neneng rapidly intensified into a typhoon with maximum sustained winds of 120 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 150 km/h.