Rescue efforts in Cagayan as Neneng intensifies

Courtesy of Cagayan Provincial Information Office

Posted at Oct 16 2022 04:13 PM

BFP rescue residents as Neneng intensifies

Members of the Special Rescue Force of the Bureau of Fire Protection- Cagayan assist residents to safety as water rises in a several municipalities like Allacapan and Camalaniugan in Cagayan on Sunday. 
Neneng rapidly intensified into a typhoon with maximum sustained winds of 120 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 150 km/h.

