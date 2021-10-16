People are out in the malls

MULTIMEDIA

Malls welcome more customers, as NCR put on Alert Level 3

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

People check out a restaurant at a mall in McKinley Hill, Taguig City on Saturday, as Metro Manila has been downgraded to Alert Level 3 in the government's quarantine classification for COVID-19. Under Alert Level 3, dine-in services, venues for meetings, conferences, exhibitions, weddings, parties as well as tourist attractions including museums, parks and public gardens are allowed to operate at a maximum of 30 percent indoor capacity for fully vaccinated individuals.