Baby River laid to rest

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 16 2020 06:57 PM

Detained activist Reina Mae Nasino, clad in a full PPE and bound in handcuffs, is surrounded by heavily armed Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) personnel during the funeral of her daughter River at the Manila North Cemetery on Friday. The BJMP’s actions during River's wake and funeral have earned widespread criticism over “cruel” treatment of Nacino. 

