Home > News MULTIMEDIA Baby River laid to rest George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 16 2020 06:57 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Detained activist Reina Mae Nasino, clad in a full PPE and bound in handcuffs, is surrounded by heavily armed Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) personnel during the funeral of her daughter River at the Manila North Cemetery on Friday. The BJMP’s actions during River's wake and funeral have earned widespread criticism over “cruel” treatment of Nacino. Raps mulled vs jail guards, police over 'cruel, inhumane' treatment of detained activist Nasino Libing ni Baby River pinalibutan ng jail guards; aktibistang ina nakaposas Read More: Baby River Reina Mae Nasino Baby River funeral BJMP Manilla North Cemetery multimedia multimedia photos /sports/10/16/20/poc-board-seeks-meeting-after-sea-games-organizers-dont-submit-spending-report/news/10/16/20/dating-ng-balikbayan-boxes-sa-pinas-kumaunti-bumagal-dahil-sa-pandemya/overseas/10/16/20/millennials-love-affair-chinas-second-hand-luxury-goods-market-booms/news/10/16/20/pulis-huli-sa-pagmamaneho-ng-nakaw-na-sasakyan/entertainment/10/16/20/defendlizasoberano-trends-vs-red-tagging-actress-camp-responds