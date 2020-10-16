MULTIMEDIA

Baby River laid to rest

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Detained activist Reina Mae Nasino, clad in a full PPE and bound in handcuffs, is surrounded by heavily armed Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) personnel during the funeral of her daughter River at the Manila North Cemetery on Friday. The BJMP’s actions during River's wake and funeral have earned widespread criticism over “cruel” treatment of Nacino.