Walk for Negros for World Food Day

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Health workers, students, and advocates march in Manila for food and health services for poor Negros children and families on October 15, 2023, ahead of World Food Day. The Justice for Negros campaign has tracked increased malnutrition and hunger on Negros Island as a result of long-term lack of food security, decreasing food production, land problems, and human rights violations.