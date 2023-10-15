MULTIMEDIA
Groups mark International Rural Women's Day
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 15 2023 04:03 PM
Peasant groups and advocates hold a protest march in Mendiola, Manila on International Rural Women's Day on Sunday. The groups called out the government's alleged neglect in addressing food security, poverty, land-grabbing, and military violence in the countryside, while President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. helms the Department of Agriculture.
