Pep talk before inoculation

Teens in Pasig get COVID-19 vaccine

Pasig City PIO handout/Reuters

A health worker talks to a child before his inoculation with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during the vaccine rollout for children with comorbidities, in Pasig City on Friday. The inoculation of minors started in Metro Manila for 12- to 17-year-olds with comorbidities to protect more people against more infectious coronavirus variants.

