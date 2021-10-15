Home  >  News

Teens in Pasig get COVID-19 vaccine

Pasig City PIO handout/Reuters

Posted at Oct 15 2021 07:06 PM

Pep talk before inoculation

A health worker talks to a child before his inoculation with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during the vaccine rollout for children with comorbidities, in Pasig City on Friday. The inoculation of minors started in Metro Manila for 12- to 17-year-olds with comorbidities to protect more people against more infectious coronavirus variants. 

