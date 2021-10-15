MULTIMEDIA
Pasig inoculates minors vs COVID-19
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 15 2021 02:46 PM
Children line up to get inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine at the Pasig City General Hospital on Friday. The Philippine government started the inoculation of minors aged 12 to 17 on October 15, prioritizing those with comorbidities like heart, kidney, and respiratory problems.
