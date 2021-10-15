Home  >  News

Massive traffic on C-5 Road from Makati to Quezon City

Drone shot, Revoli Cortez

Posted at Oct 15 2021 07:38 PM

LOOK: Friday traffic on C-5

Traffic is stalled bumper-to-bumper along C-5 Road near Bonifacio Global City in Makati on Friday. A collision of two trucks near the flyover crossing to Loyola Heights in Quezon City was apparently the cause of the massive traffic jam along the highway. 

