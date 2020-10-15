MULTIMEDIA

Seeking gov't subsidy in the time of COVID-19

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Women farmers along with peasant groups picket in front of the Department of Agriculture in Quezon City on Thursday to demand immediate aid and production subsidy for farmers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The protest action coincides with the observance of the 12th United Nations International Day of Rural Women, which aims to highlight the critical role of rural women, including indigenous women, in agricultural and rural development, food security and in addressing poverty.

