Army opens molecular laboratory in Fort Bonifacio

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 15 2020 08:29 PM

A military personnel works at the newly opened Philippine Army molecular laboratory in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City on Thursday. The facility, which can accommodate 90 samples a day for reverse transcription-polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) COVID-19 testing, 
will be manned by members of the army with medical backgrounds. 

Lab services are available for army personnel and their dependents, civilian human resources, and other authorized civilians. 

