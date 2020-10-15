MULTIMEDIA
Army opens molecular laboratory in Fort Bonifacio
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 15 2020 08:29 PM
A military personnel works at the newly opened Philippine Army molecular laboratory in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City on Thursday. The facility, which can accommodate 90 samples a day for reverse transcription-polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) COVID-19 testing,
will be manned by members of the army with medical backgrounds.
Lab services are available for army personnel and their dependents, civilian human resources, and other authorized civilians.
- /business/10/15/20/mga-magsasaka-sumugod-sa-da-importation-kawalan-ng-ayuda-kinondena
- /sports/10/15/20/sports-with-gold-potential-for-pinoys-added-to-vietnam-sea-games-events-lineup
- /sports/10/15/20/tennis-i-will-only-play-grand-slams-from-now-on-jokes-kvitova
- /news/10/15/20/malacaang-nagpasalamat-sa-senado-sa-agarang-aksyon-sa-panukala-vs-red-tape
- /news/10/15/20/black-parade-funeral-for-baby-river-all-set-nasinos-relatives-plead-solemnity