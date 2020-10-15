MULTIMEDIA

Army opens molecular laboratory in Fort Bonifacio

A military personnel works at the newly opened Philippine Army molecular laboratory in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City on Thursday. The facility, which can accommodate 90 samples a day for reverse transcription-polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) COVID-19 testing,

will be manned by members of the army with medical backgrounds.

Lab services are available for army personnel and their dependents, civilian human resources, and other authorized civilians.