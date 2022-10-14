Home > News MULTIMEDIA World Bank urged to distance from fossil fuel projects Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 14 2022 04:04 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Climate and energy campaigners hold a rally in front of the World Bank Headquarters at Bonifacio Global City in Taguig on Friday to protest the bank’s lending policies that affect the climate. The group called on the World Bank to refrain from financing fossil fuel projects and cancel the fossil fuel debts of developing countries. Read More: World Bank climate protest environment fossil fuel carbon /entertainment/10/14/22/look-iza-calzado-reunites-with-darna-cast/news/10/14/22/doh-dengue-cases-up-191-pct-from-jan-1-oct-1/news/10/14/22/96-pct-of-public-schools-have-handwashing-facilities-deped/sports/10/14/22/pacquiao-says-exhibition-fight-my-comeback-to-the-ring/business/10/14/22/dbm-world-bank-to-work-together-for-procurement-reforms