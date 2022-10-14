MULTIMEDIA

World Bank urged to distance from fossil fuel projects

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Climate and energy campaigners hold a rally in front of the World Bank Headquarters at Bonifacio Global City in Taguig on Friday to protest the bank’s lending policies that affect the climate. The group called on the World Bank to refrain from financing fossil fuel projects and cancel the fossil fuel debts of developing countries.