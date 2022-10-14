Home  >  News

Patrolling the seas

Francis Malasig, EPA-EFE

Posted at Oct 14 2022 08:11 PM | Updated as of Oct 14 2022 08:22 PM

An outrigger boat sails on Manila Bay as the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) aircraft carrier is seen docked in the background on Friday. The nuclear-powered ship, stationed in Japan as part of the US Navy's Seventh Fleet, conducts routine maritime exercises in the waters around Korea and Japan amid the tension with China and North Korea. 

