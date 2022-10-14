MULTIMEDIA

Patrolling the seas

Francis Malasig, EPA-EFE

An outrigger boat sails on Manila Bay as the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) aircraft carrier is seen docked in the background on Friday. The nuclear-powered ship, stationed in Japan as part of the US Navy's Seventh Fleet, conducts routine maritime exercises in the waters around Korea and Japan amid the tension with China and North Korea.