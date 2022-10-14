Home  >  News

Handwashing a key factor in disease prevention

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 14 2022 06:30 PM

Handwashing prevents diseases

Students and guests wave their hands for the camera before the start of activities marking Global Handwashing Day at the Marikina Elementary School on Friday. Observed internationally every 15th of October, the event aims to promote handwashing to become a habit to prevent diseases. 

