Handwashing prevents diseases

MULTIMEDIA

Handwashing a key factor in disease prevention

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 14 2022 06:30 PM

Students and guests wave their hands for the camera before the start of activities marking Global Handwashing Day at the Marikina Elementary School on Friday. Observed internationally every 15th of October, the event aims to promote handwashing to become a habit to prevent diseases.

Read More:
Global Handwashing Day
hand washing
health
disease prevention
hygiene