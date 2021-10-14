Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Youth urged to register for 2022 election

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 14 2021 02:28 PM

Youth called to exercise right to vote

Young voters board a jeepney as part of the“Byaheng Bagong Botante” campaign along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Thursday, to illustrate the challenges faced by youth voters to register for the 2022 election. The campaign, launched by members of Akbayan Youth, aims to provide free transportation service to encourage more Filipino youth to exercise their right to vote for next year’s national polls.

