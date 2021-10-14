Home  >  News

Children sift through the rubble to save belongings

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 14 2021 08:25 PM

Saving valuables from the fire

Children sift through the rubble Thursday to save whatever valuable items they can after a fire torched their homes at the Baseco Compound in Tondo, Manila. The fire affected about 100 houses the previous night and left one dead and one injured. 

