Saving valuables from the fire

Children sift through the rubble to save belongings

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Children sift through the rubble Thursday to save whatever valuable items they can after a fire torched their homes at the Baseco Compound in Tondo, Manila. The fire affected about 100 houses the previous night and left one dead and one injured.

