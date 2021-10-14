Saving valuables from the fire

MULTIMEDIA
Children sift through the rubble to save belongings
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 14 2021 08:25 PM
Children sift through the rubble Thursday to save whatever valuable items they can after a fire torched their homes at the Baseco Compound in Tondo, Manila. The fire affected about 100 houses the previous night and left one dead and one injured.
- /entertainment/10/14/21/arjo-atayde-at-maine-mendoza-malapit-nang-magpakasal
- /entertainment/10/14/21/what-almost-was-carlo-aquino-in-squid-game-tracksuit
- /life/10/14/21/gretchen-barrettos-daughter-dominique-gets-engaged
- /video/news/10/14/21/mga-fully-vaccinated-galing-green-countries-di-na-kailangang-mag-facility-quarantine
- /video/news/10/14/21/flower-farms-sa-albay-nag-ani-na-para-sa-undas