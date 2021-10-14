PH eases COVID restrictions for fully vaccinated foreign travelers

Home > News MULTIMEDIA IATF eases COVID restrictions for fully vaccinated foreign travelers ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 14 2021 04:49 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Foreign passengers arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 in Parañaque City on Thursday. Inbound travelers from "green lanes" who are fully vaccinated are no longer required to undergo facility-based quarantine upon arrival while fully vaccinated foreign nationals are required to present a negative RT-PCR result taken within 72 hours prior departure from country of origin. Read More: COVID19 travel restrictions fully vaccinated NAIA green lanes /sports/10/14/21/pba-injuries-continue-to-haunt-meralco-in-playoffs/overseas/10/14/21/india-festival-crowds-return-as-covid-horrors-fade/life/10/14/21/sky-airconsole-bring-halloween-themed-games-for-kids/overseas/10/14/21/prince-william-tells-space-tourists-fix-earth-instead/news/10/14/21/dike-28-bahay-nasira-ng-malakas-na-alon-sa-bataan