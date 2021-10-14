PH eases COVID restrictions for fully vaccinated foreign travelers

MULTIMEDIA

IATF eases COVID restrictions for fully vaccinated foreign travelers

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Foreign passengers arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 in Parañaque City on Thursday. Inbound travelers from "green lanes" who are fully vaccinated are no longer required to undergo facility-based quarantine upon arrival while fully vaccinated foreign nationals are required to present a negative RT-PCR result taken within 72 hours prior departure from country of origin.