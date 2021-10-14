MULTIMEDIA
Flooding in Calasiao, Pangasinan
Photo courtesy of Vice Mayor Mesina, LGU Calasiao
Posted at Oct 14 2021 11:55 AM
Motorists navigate the flooded streets of Calasiao, Pangasinan on Thursday, after heavy rains brought by severe tropical storm Maring caused massive flooding in the area. Water level of Pantal-Sinocalan River remains above alarm level stage, but is expected to recede slowly according to the Final Flood Bulletin for Agno River issued by weather bureau PAGASA on Thursday morning.
