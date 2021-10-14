Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Flooding in Calasiao, Pangasinan

Photo courtesy of Vice Mayor Mesina, LGU Calasiao

Posted at Oct 14 2021 11:55 AM

Flooding in Calasiao, Pangasinan

Motorists navigate the flooded streets of Calasiao, Pangasinan on Thursday, after heavy rains brought by severe tropical storm Maring caused massive flooding in the area. Water level of Pantal-Sinocalan River remains above alarm level stage, but is expected to recede slowly according to the Final Flood Bulletin for Agno River issued by weather bureau PAGASA on Thursday morning.

Read More:  Severe tropical sotrm Maring   flooding   Calasiao   Pangasinan   Agno river   Pantal-Sinocalan River  