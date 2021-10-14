Back to cinemas on October 16

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Cinemas prepare for reopening on October 16 Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 14 2021 07:02 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of a sanitation team disinfect and clean the newly retrofitted cinemas of the Eastwood Mall on Thursday in Quezon City. The Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 (IATF) has allowed the reopening of cinemas at 30% capacity for fully vaccinated viewers as Metro Manila shifts to Alert Level 3 starting October 16. No seatmates allowed when cinemas reopen, says DILG Read More: coronavirus COVID19 movies cinemas Alert Level 3 quarantine pandemic business /business/10/14/21/presyo-ng-gulay-isda-tumaas-dahil-sa-bagyong-maring/sports/10/14/21/karate-delos-santos-wants-to-break-own-36-gold-medal-record/news/10/14/21/mga-dapat-tandaan-sa-covid-19-vaccination-ng-mga-bata/spotlight/10/14/21/pharmally-29-others-bagged-42-of-pandemic-supply-contracts/life/10/14/21/will-maureen-wroblewitz-join-miss-universe-ph-in-2022