Cinemas prepare for reopening on October 16

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 14 2021 07:02 PM

Back to cinemas on October 16

Members of a sanitation team disinfect and clean the newly retrofitted cinemas of the Eastwood Mall on Thursday in Quezon City. The Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 (IATF) has allowed the reopening of cinemas at 30% capacity for fully vaccinated viewers as Metro Manila shifts to Alert Level 3 starting October 16. 

