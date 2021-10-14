Back to cinemas on October 16

MULTIMEDIA

Cinemas prepare for reopening on October 16

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Members of a sanitation team disinfect and clean the newly retrofitted cinemas of the Eastwood Mall on Thursday in Quezon City. The Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 (IATF) has allowed the reopening of cinemas at 30% capacity for fully vaccinated viewers as Metro Manila shifts to Alert Level 3 starting October 16.