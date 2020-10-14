MULTIMEDIA

Losing River

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Political detainee Reina Mae Nasino and representatives of the National Union of People’s Lawyers arrive at the wake of 3-month old baby River at a funeral home in Pandacan, Manila City on Wednesday. Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 47 Judge Paulino Gallegos granted the request of Nasino for a furlough to visit the wake of her baby who died last Oct. 9, 2020 due to pneumonia.