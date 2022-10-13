Home > News MULTIMEDIA PH, US, South Korea, Japan join 'Kamandag' war games Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 13 2022 01:14 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber US Marines prepare on board their Light Armored Reconnaissance Vehicle during the “Kamandag” military exercise in Capas, Tarlac on Thursday. The war games involve around 2,550 United States Marines, 630 Filipino counterparts and troops from South Korea and Japan. Read More: Kamandag military exercise Cooperation of the Warriors of the Sea US Marines Armed Forces of the Philippines /entertainment/10/13/22/angelina-sam-at-chesca-masaya-nang-mapalapit-muli-kay-cesar-montano/news/10/13/22/ilang-sementeryo-naghahanda-na-para-sa-undas/life/10/13/22/japans-ghibli-theme-park-prepares-for-visitors/news/10/13/22/irr-of-sim-registration-law-out-60-days-after-effectivity-dict-chief/life/10/13/22/look-ph-bets-adarna-costume-for-miss-intercontinental