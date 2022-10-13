Home  >  News

PH, US, South Korea, Japan join 'Kamandag' war games

Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 13 2022 01:14 PM

US Marines prepare on board their Light Armored Reconnaissance Vehicle during the “Kamandag” military exercise in Capas, Tarlac on Thursday. The war games involve around 2,550 United States Marines, 630 Filipino counterparts and troops from South Korea and Japan.

