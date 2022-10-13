‘Cancel illegitimate debts’

MULTIMEDIA

Groups call for cancellation of illegitimate debts

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Multi-sectoral groups hold a protest march towards the Philippine Senate in Pasay City on Thursday, to demand debt cancellation and the repeal of the Automatic Appropriations Law. The protest, which is in solidarity with the Global Week of Action for Justice and Debt Cancellation, aims to raise concern on the alleged destructive policies of global lenders and calls for the cancellation of debts as economic leaders meet for the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.



