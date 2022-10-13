MULTIMEDIA

Afternoon downpour strands commuters in Manila

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Commuters struggle to catch a ride as flood rises on Taft Avenue in Manila after a heavy downpour on Thursday. Weather bureau PAGASA said tropical depression Maymay has weakened into a low-pressure area but would continue stirring rains over parts of Luzon. Another tropical depression, Neneng, entered the Philippine area on Thursday noon.