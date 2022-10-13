Home > News MULTIMEDIA Afternoon downpour strands commuters in Manila Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 13 2022 05:42 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Commuters struggle to catch a ride as flood rises on Taft Avenue in Manila after a heavy downpour on Thursday. Weather bureau PAGASA said tropical depression Maymay has weakened into a low-pressure area but would continue stirring rains over parts of Luzon. Another tropical depression, Neneng, entered the Philippine area on Thursday noon. Tropical depression Neneng enters PAR, may bring rainy weekend over northern Luzon Read More: weather thunderstorm low pressure area commuters flood Maymay /sports/10/13/22/pvl-creamline-begins-grand-slam-bid-with-win-vs-pldt/entertainment/10/13/22/how-precious-paula-nicole-won-drag-race-philippines/video/news/10/13/22/ndrrmc-says-ph-needs-to-be-more-resilient-amid-calamities/news/10/13/22/tropical-depression-neneng-enters-philippine-area/business/10/13/22/illegal-fishing-taking-toll-on-municipal-fisherfolk-oceana