Students vaxxed vs COVID-19 in Pampanga

MULTIMEDIA

Students vaccinated against COVID-19 in Pampanga ahead of face-to-face classes

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

College students from Our Lady of Fatima University Pampanga are inoculated against COVID-19 at the campus on Wednesday. Around 600 students were scheduled to be vaccinated against coronavirus in the campus after it was chosen by the COVID-19 Task Force and Department of Health to be a pilot school for conducting limited face-to-face classes in medical allied courses.