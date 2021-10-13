Students vaxxed vs COVID-19 in Pampanga

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Students vaccinated against COVID-19 in Pampanga ahead of face-to-face classes Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 13 2021 07:30 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber College students from Our Lady of Fatima University Pampanga are inoculated against COVID-19 at the campus on Wednesday. Around 600 students were scheduled to be vaccinated against coronavirus in the campus after it was chosen by the COVID-19 Task Force and Department of Health to be a pilot school for conducting limited face-to-face classes in medical allied courses. PH records 7,181 new COVID-19 cases, lowest since August 3 Metro Manila on COVID-19 Alert Level 3 from Oct. 16 to 31 Read More: coronavirus COVID19 coronavirus vaccine COVID19 vaccine Our Lady of Fatima University Pampanga face to face classes in-person classes /sports/10/13/21/rebisco-caps-asian-mens-club-tilt-on-winning-note/life/10/13/21/walang-pera-pagkain-pasyente-iniisip-ang-pamilya-kahit-nakaratay-sa-sakit/overseas/10/13/21/us-calls-for-ransomware-summit-sans-russia/entertainment/10/13/21/dm-lang-ivana-admits-exchanging-messages-with-joshua-garcia/business/10/13/21/china-coal-imports-surge-prices-hit-record-as-floods-add-to-energy-woes