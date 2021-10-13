Students vaxxed vs COVID-19 in Pampanga

Home  >  News

Students vaccinated against COVID-19 in Pampanga ahead of face-to-face classes

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 13 2021 07:30 PM

College students from Our Lady of Fatima University Pampanga are inoculated against COVID-19 at the campus on Wednesday. Around 600 students were scheduled to be vaccinated against coronavirus in the campus after it was chosen by the COVID-19 Task Force and Department of Health to be a pilot school for conducting limited face-to-face classes in medical allied courses. 

