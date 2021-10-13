Fire hits 4-story building in Tondo

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Fire hits 4-story residential building in Tondo, Manila George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 13 2021 06:03 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Firemen secure a 4-story residential apartment building hit by fire in Tondo, Manila on Wednesday. According to the Bureau of Fire Protection, the fire broke out around 12:28 pm and was declared under control at 1:03 pm. Read More: fire fire aftermath firefighter Tondo Manila /news/10/13/21/mga-naulila-sa-baguio-landslide-naghihinagpis/overseas/10/13/21/china-to-test-wuhan-residents-for-coronavirus-clues/business/10/13/21/apple-cuts-iphone-13-output-forecast-report/news/10/13/21/mga-trak-ng-oxygen-tanks-dapat-bigyang-prayoridad-sa-barko/news/10/13/21/kampo-ni-isko-moreno-itinangging-may-bangayan