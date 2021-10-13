Explosives seized in Malaybalay

MULTIMEDIA

Malaybalay PNP presents seized explosives

Froilan Gallardo, ABS-CBN News

Police Master Sgt. Gilbert Melendez of the PNP explosives and ordnance unit presents to reporters on Tuesday 1,026 pieces of dynamite found by Army soldiers in Sitio Malinao, Barangay Kalasungay, Malaybalay City last October 8. Authorities said a former rebel led the soldiers to the location of the alleged NPA cache.