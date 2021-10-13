Explosives seized in Malaybalay

MULTIMEDIA
Malaybalay PNP presents seized explosives
Froilan Gallardo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 13 2021 04:22 PM
Police Master Sgt. Gilbert Melendez of the PNP explosives and ordnance unit presents to reporters on Tuesday 1,026 pieces of dynamite found by Army soldiers in Sitio Malinao, Barangay Kalasungay, Malaybalay City last October 8. Authorities said a former rebel led the soldiers to the location of the alleged NPA cache.
