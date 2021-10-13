Home > News MULTIMEDIA Barge runs aground in Nasugbu, Batangas Domcar Lagto, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 13 2021 04:19 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Residents look at a damaged barge that ran aground off the coast of Barangay Wawa in Nasugbu, Batangas on Wednesday morning. A total of 24 crew members of the barge were rescued by the Philippine Coast Guard and the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and were brought to an isolation facility for monitoring as part of COVID-19 protocols. Read More: tropical storm Maring Barangay Wawa Nasugbu Batangas MDRRMO PCG /news/10/13/21/isko-morenos-camp-denies-infighting-after-departures/life/10/13/21/art-shorts-new-exhibits-design-resources-for-teachers/sports/10/13/21/derrick-rose-proposes-to-gf-at-madison-square-garden/sports/10/13/21/national-boxing-coach-boy-velasco-retires/sports/10/13/21/esports-ti10-ph-players-in-lower-bracket-survive-elims