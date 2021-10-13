MULTIMEDIA

Barge runs aground in Nasugbu, Batangas

Domcar Lagto, ABS-CBN News

Residents look at a damaged barge that ran aground off the coast of Barangay Wawa in Nasugbu, Batangas on Wednesday morning. A total of 24 crew members of the barge were rescued by the Philippine Coast Guard and the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and were brought to an isolation facility for monitoring as part of COVID-19 protocols.