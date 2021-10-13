Baguio lanslide search and retrieval operation

MULTIMEDIA
Search and retrieval operation after landslide in Baguio
Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 13 2021 01:08 PM
Police and fire department personnel carry the remains of one of the missing children during the search and retrieval operations at Barangay Dominican-Mirador in Baguio City Wednesday. The remains of Thalia Kassidee Ocampo, 4, and Jodi Rose Tulipas, 12, were found after their house was buried in a landslide due to the heavy rains brought by severe tropical storm Maring.
