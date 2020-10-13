MULTIMEDIA

Velasco sits as House Speaker

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco gestures as he listens to statements of support during the special session of the House of Representatives in Quezon City on Tuesday, after 186 lawmakers voted to ratify his election as Speaker at the Celebrity Sports Plaza on October 12, 2020. Taguig Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano announced his resignation as House Speaker through Facebook, while the Velasco camp holds its session at the House of Representatives.