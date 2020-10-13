MULTIMEDIA
QC fire displaces 24 families
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 13 2020 04:16 PM
Residents douse water to put out a fire that hit a residential area along Kasunduan Street in Barangay Commonwealth, Quezon City on Tuesday. The fire, which was declared fire out at 2:33 p.m., displaced 24 families, according to the Bureau of Fire Protection.
