'Stop politicking, address 2021 budget'

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Protesters picket outside the House of Representatives in Quezon City on Tuesday, in time with the special session on the 2021 budget delayed by the speakership row between Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano and Rep. Lord Allan Velasco. The protesters called on the lawmakers to stop the political in-fighting and immediately address the budget needed to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects.

