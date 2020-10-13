MULTIMEDIA

After the dust has settled

Alberto Alcain, Presidential Photo

President Rodrigo Duterte (left most) meets with ousted Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano (seated right) and newly-installed House leader Lord Allan Velasco (standing, left) at the Malacañang Golf club in Malacañang Park on Tuesday. In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said, "In the course of the meeting, the two Representatives agreed to work together as one majority in order to ensure the timely passage of the 2021 budget and other priority legislation of the Duterte administration.”

Also in the meeting were Senator Bong Go, (standing, right) and Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea (not in photo).