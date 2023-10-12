MULTIMEDIA

Senate investigates maritime accident off Bajo de Masinloc

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Survivors of FFB Drearyn, a fishing boat rammed by an oil tanker off Bajo de Masinloc, appear before an investigation called by the Senate Special Committee on Philippine Maritime and Admiralty Zones in Pasay City on Thursday. Three fishermen were killed in the maritime incident that occurred on October 2.