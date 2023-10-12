Home > News MULTIMEDIA Pinoy students back home from Israel Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 12 2023 09:18 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Filipino students taking up post-graduate studies in Israel arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 on Thursday amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in Palestine. The Department of Foreign Affairs recently placed Gaza under crisis alert level 3 which calls for voluntary repatriation, as heavy Israeli bombardments continued to hit the Palestinian enclave. DFA places Gaza Strip under Alert Level 3, calls for voluntary repatriation Read More: Israel Gaza Hamas IsraelHamas Filipino students /business/10/12/23/dict-says-looking-at-suspects-in-psa-data-breach/video/news/10/12/23/pagbili-ng-bird-flu-vaccines-sisimulan-na-ng-gobyerno/life/10/12/23/look-maxine-medina-a-glowing-bride-in-wedding-photos/video/life/10/12/23/miss-universe-coronation-mapapanood-sa-kapamilya-network/video/news/10/12/23/2-pulis-huli-sa-buy-bust-operation-sa-muntinlupa