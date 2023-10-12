Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Pinoy students back home from Israel

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 12 2023 09:18 PM

Pinoy students back home from Israel

Filipino students taking up post-graduate studies in Israel arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 on Thursday amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in Palestine. The Department of Foreign Affairs recently placed Gaza under crisis alert level 3 which calls for voluntary repatriation, as heavy Israeli bombardments continued to hit the Palestinian enclave. 

