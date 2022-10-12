Norwegian ship Statsraad Lemkuhl arrives in Manila

MULTIMEDIA

Norwegian ship Statsraad Lemkuhl in Manila to promote sustainability

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

The 108-year-old Norwegian ship Statsraad Lemkuhl arrives at the Port of Manila on Wednesday, as part of its One Ocean Expedition to raise awareness on the importance of oceans in achieving sustainable development. The ship’s visit coincides with the first Norway-Philippines Maritime and Energy Conference in Makati which aims to promote sustainability and innovation in both maritime and energy sectors.