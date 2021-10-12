Home  >  News

Big waves damage a boat in Baseco as Maring as Luzon feels effects of Maring

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 12 2021 03:50 PM

#MaringPH: Big waves damage a boat in Baseco

Residents secure a damaged boat at the breakwater in Baseco, Manila on Tuesday. Rough to very rough seas condition were observed in the western seaboards of central and southern Luzon caused by the strong gale-force winds brought by severe tropical storm Maring.

