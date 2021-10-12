MaringPH: Big waves damage a boat in Baseco

MULTIMEDIA

Big waves damage a boat in Baseco as Maring as Luzon feels effects of Maring

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Residents secure a damaged boat at the breakwater in Baseco, Manila on Tuesday. Rough to very rough seas condition were observed in the western seaboards of central and southern Luzon caused by the strong gale-force winds brought by severe tropical storm Maring.