'Maring' drowns swan boats in Baguio

MULTIMEDIA

After 'Maring,' swan boats can't keep afloat in Baguio City

Photo courtesy of Baguio Tourist Police

A member of the Baguio Tourist Police checks submerged boats at the Burnham Park in Baguio City on Tuesday. Weather bureau PAGASA advised the public to remain vigilant as severe tropical storm Maring, which is moving westward at 25 kph, with maximum sustained winds of 100 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center with 125 kph gusts, is forecast to bring heavy rainfall in Northern Luzon.

