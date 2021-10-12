'Life on the line:' Boy in Cagayan crosses over high waters

MULTIMEDIA

Residents evacuate home amid massive flooding in parts of Northern Luzon

Gonzaga MDRRMO

Rescuers evacuate residents from their homes near a swollen river following heavy rains brought about by Tropical Storm Maring in Gonzaga town, Cagayan province.

In this handout photo taken on October 11, 2021 and received on Tuesday from the Gonzaga Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, a young boy is seen crossing the river while holding on to a rope.

Calls for help flooded social media on Monday and Tuesday, as flood ravaged parts of the province.