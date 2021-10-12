Baseco residents seek shelter amid storm Maring

MULTIMEDIA

Baseco residents stay at evac center due to Maring PH

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

A woman tends to a child as residents of Baseco Compound living by the shores of Manila Bay stay at modular tents provided by the local government at the Baseco Evacuation Center in Manila on Tuesday. The Manila Department of Social Welfare reported a total 800 evacuees consisting of 232 families whose houses were severely affected by the winds brought by severe tropical storm Maring.