MULTIMEDIA

Velasco takes oath after being installed as House Speaker

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 12 2020 02:25 PM

Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco takes his oath after being installed as the new Speaker of the House of Representatives during a special meeting with allied lawmakers at the Celebrity Sports Plaza in Quezon City on Monday. A total of 186 lawmakers declared the position for House Speaker vacant amid calls for Taguig-Pateros Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano to uphold his term-sharing agreement with Velasco.

Lawmakers vote to install Velasco as House Speaker