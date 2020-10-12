Home > News MULTIMEDIA Threatening rains Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 12 2020 07:42 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A household at the bank of the San Juan River in Roxas District, Quezon City is threatened with rising flood water as heavy rains pour in Metro Manila on Monday. The heavy downpour was caused by the southwest monsoon. Southwest monsoon to bring rains over Metro Manila, other parts of Luzon as 'Nika' exits PAR Read More: rain flood Quezon City Roxas District southwest monsoon /news/10/12/20/covid-19-cases-among-filipinos-abroad-top-11000/news/10/12/20/tuberong-nag-aayos-ng-tagas-sa-police-station-nahulihan-ng-droga/news/10/12/20/doh-may-paalala-sa-mga-establisimyento-sa-pag-iwas-sa-covid-19/news/10/12/20/rtvm-coverage-of-velascos-election-as-speaker-does-not-reflect-partisanship-pcoo-official/entertainment/10/12/20/nadine-lustre-set-to-drop-new-single-wildest-dreams