Threatening rains

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 12 2020 07:42 PM

A household at the bank of the San Juan River in Roxas District, Quezon City is threatened with rising flood water as heavy rains pour in Metro Manila on Monday. The heavy downpour was caused by the southwest monsoon. 

