Housing rights advocates push for zero demolition

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Philippine National Police barricade part of Recto Avenue as protesters, led by Kadamay, march towards the Mendiola Peace Arch in Manila City on Monday. Residents from various communities facing eviction condemned the alleged violation of their housing rights, called for substantial assistance from the government, and an end to demolition, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.