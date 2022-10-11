MULTIMEDIA
'Heto na naman': Oil price hikes spark fury
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 11 2022 12:59 PM
Multi-sectoral groups picket in front of a gas station in Quezon City on Tuesday, after oil firms raised product prices anew. The group of protesters appealed for immediate government action to address increasing oil prices, which the Department of Energy attributed to the decision of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to cut its production by 2 million barrels per day.
- /news/10/11/22/philippines-lands-in-china-tourism-blacklist-over-pogos-zubiri
- /entertainment/10/11/22/kobe-paras-shares-several-snaps-with-erika-portunak-on-her-birthday
- /news/10/11/22/maymay-to-hit-aurora-quezon-mid-week-pagasa
- /entertainment/10/11/22/look-tony-leung-meets-squid-game-director
- /news/10/11/22/9-in-10-pinoys-say-fake-news-a-problem-pulse-asia