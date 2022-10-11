MULTIMEDIA

A washing of hands in the time of COVID

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Students demonstrate the proper washing of hands during a school tour at the launch of the “Oplan Kalusugan (OK) sa DepEd at Pinatatag na Healthy Learning Institutions (HLI)” at the Quirino High School in Quezon City on Tuesday. The program aims to ensure that students are healthy both physically and mentally in order for them to learn more efficiently through school-based feeding and strengthening health services in schools.