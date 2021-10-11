Voter registration for 2022 polls resumes until Oct. 30

MULTIMEDIA

Voter registration for 2022 elections resumes until Oct. 30

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

People line up inside a mall in Makati City as voter registration for the 2022 elections resumes on Monday. Several satellite voter registration centers were set up, catering to applicants Mondays to Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 11-29, and Oct. 30, 2021, a Saturday.