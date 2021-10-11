Voter registration for 2022 polls resumes until Oct. 30

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Voter registration for 2022 elections resumes until Oct. 30 George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 11 2021 04:36 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People line up inside a mall in Makati City as voter registration for the 2022 elections resumes on Monday. Several satellite voter registration centers were set up, catering to applicants Mondays to Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 11-29, and Oct. 30, 2021, a Saturday. Voter registration ipagpapatuloy simula Oktubre 11 Read More: Halalan 2022 voter registration Comelec 2022 elections Commission on Elections /business/10/11/21/fdi-net-inflows-hit-13-b-up-52-pct-in-july/news/10/11/21/filipinos-sa-new-zealand-nagtutulungan-sa-kabila-ng-mga-hamon-ng-migration/entertainment/10/11/21/gigi-de-lana-reveals-dream-collaboration/news/10/11/21/bato-to-keep-drug-war-if-elected-president/news/10/11/21/duterte-never-exposed-to-covid-stricken-daughter-psg