Store owner killed in Singalong, Manila robbery

Store owner killed in Singalong robbery

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Crime scene investigators check a store in Singalong, Manila after its owner, Rodrigo Nuneza Arizo, was killed by three unknown assailants on Monday morning. Investigators at the Manila Police District Homicide Section are currently looking at the incident as a possible robbery with homicide case as an estimated amount of P120,000 cash and 2,000 worth of goods were discovered missing.