Store owner killed in Singalong, Manila robbery

MULTIMEDIA
Store owner killed in Singalong robbery
Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 11 2021 02:36 PM
Crime scene investigators check a store in Singalong, Manila after its owner, Rodrigo Nuneza Arizo, was killed by three unknown assailants on Monday morning. Investigators at the Manila Police District Homicide Section are currently looking at the incident as a possible robbery with homicide case as an estimated amount of P120,000 cash and 2,000 worth of goods were discovered missing.
- /sports/10/11/21/pba-erram-a-game-time-decision-after-possible-fracture
- /business/10/11/21/us-has-lost-ai-battle-to-china-pentagon-ex-software-chief
- /business/10/11/21/ntc-urged-to-intervene-in-alleged-mnp-delays
- /news/10/11/21/in-person-classes-eyed-for-areas-with-low-covid-cases-high-vaccination-rate
- /sports/10/11/21/sumanguid-okay-after-tough-game-against-al-arabi