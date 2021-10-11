Budget cuts for government hospitals questioned

MULTIMEDIA

Health workers condemn budget cuts for government hospitals

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Alliance of Health Workers (AHW) stage a protest at the Lung Center of the Philippines hospital grounds in Quezon City on Monday. The group condemned the P1-billion cut in the proposed budget for maintenance and other operating expenses or (MOOE) of all Government-Owned and Controlled Corporation hospitals.