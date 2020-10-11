MULTIMEDIA

Pirma Kapamilya gains support from Caloocan residents

Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

A resident signs the Pirma Kapamilya petition at a booth set up by volunteers and residents in front of the Mary Help of Christian Parish Church in Maypajo, Caloocan City on Sunday. Pirma Kapamilya is a people’s initiative that aims to grant ABS-CBN a franchise through a nationwide signature campaign, after a House of Representatives committee voted against the company's new franchise application last July 10, 2020.