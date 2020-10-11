Home > News MULTIMEDIA Monsoon rains to persist in parts of the country Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 11 2020 08:27 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Rain pours as commuters walk along EDSA in Quezon City on Sunday amid the general community quarantine. Weather bureau PAGASA warned local government units around the country to prepare amid a 75 percent possibility of a full blown La Niña in October and November. Monsoon rains to dampen parts of Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao 'Full-blown' La Niña in PH likely in October or November: PAGASA Read More: weather monsoon rains low pressure area La Nina heavy rains Quezon City multimedia multimedia photo /news/10/11/20/dilg-mga-empleyado-ng-barangay-dapat-bigyan-ng-hazard-pay/sports/10/11/20/pba-pogoy-eyes-consistency-after-career-best-effort-for-tnt/sports/10/11/20/nba-finals-davis-probable-dragic-doubtful-for-game-6/news/10/11/20/velasco-ieendorso-umano-na-bagong-speaker-ni-sara-duterte-ayon-sa-kaalyado/news/10/11/20/covid-19-cases-sa-pilipinas-umakyat-sa-339341-doh