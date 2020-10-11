Home  >  News

Monsoon rains to persist in parts of the country

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 11 2020 08:27 PM

Rain pours as commuters walk along EDSA in Quezon City on Sunday amid the general community quarantine. Weather bureau PAGASA warned local government units around the country to prepare amid a 75 percent possibility of a full blown La Niña in October and November.

